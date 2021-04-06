Anushka Sharma shares a cryptic post on social media; Says ‘The world dosen’t need more critics’

Anushka Sharma is very active on social media and recently she shared a post on social media. The actress has started shooting for advertisements.

New mommy has resumed shooting after two months of delivering her first child Vamika. The actress even on her maternity break was very much active on social media. She keeps on treating fans with lovely pictures of her. But fans are eagerly waiting to have the first glimpse of her daughter. However, the actress had earlier mentioned that she does not want her daughter to grow in the media glare. And today, she has shared a cryptic post about social media on Instagram.

Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, “Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn’t need more critics, it needs more self-awareness.” Coming back to Anushka Sharma, the actress is looking the best of her shape. She is a very hands-on mom and never likes to leave her baby daughter. Recently, the actress had shared a picture of her reading a script while her makeup artists are getting things ready to doll her up.

It is to be noted here that Anushka had promised that she will return to work in May.

Take a look at her post here:

Anushka and Virat welcomed their little bundle of joy this year in January. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero with . And fans are eagerly waiting for her to see her on the screen. Though she has not revealed any new projects but we are waiting to see her. Currently, many films releases are being postponed owing to the sudden increase in the Coronavirus cases.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

