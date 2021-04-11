Anushka Sharma shares cute childhood PIC with brother Karnesh as she promotes her upcoming production Qala

Anushka Sharma has shared a cute throwback childhood picture of her along with her brother Karnesh Sharma on her Instagram handle.

After producing films and web series like NH10, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Pari among others, is all set to produce another film under her and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s own production house Clean Slate Films. The title of the film is Qala and it will be released on an OTT platform. It will be directed by Anvita Dutt, who earlier directed Bulbbul. Now with Anushka’s film Qala, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil will mark his acting debut in Bollywood.

Apart from Babil, Tripti Dimri, who played the lead in Bulbbul, will also star in the upcoming film. Currently, Anushka is promoting the upcoming film Qala on social media. They have already shared the first look and teaser of the film. Now, while promoting the same, Anushka has walked down the memory and shared a cute throwback childhood picture of her along with her brother Karnesh. In the photo, little Anushka can be seen sitting with her brother and reading newspapers. The duo can be also seen adorably striking a pose for the camera. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Earlier, taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared a throwback picture from Qala wherein her brother Karnesh can be seen striking a pose with the lead actress of the film Tripti on a snow-clad mountain. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Major missing,” followed with a few heart-eyed emojis.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Anushka has recently embraced motherhood as she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have welcomed their first child Vamika in January 2021. While introducing her daughter to the world, the actress wrote on social media, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

