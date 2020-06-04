Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of the amazing view from her home as she enjoys the pleasant weather

Anushka Sharma woke up to a beautiful view on a Thursday morning and has shared about the same with fans on social media.

and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From cooking food together to playing some fun games, the couple is making the best use of their quarantine period by spending some quality time with each other and their families as well. During these lockdown days, the couple has delighted millions of their fans as they continue to share photos and videos of each other. Recently, Anushka shared a beautiful sun-kissed photo of herself while being at home, however, Virat stole some of the attention as he was left love-struck by his wife's photo.

And today, Anushka has shared a beautiful view of the outside world. As we know, after the scorching heat, Mumbai witnessed rains from the start of this month. Infact on Tuesday Maharashtra was headed for another trouble as tropical cyclone Nisarga was heading towards its coast. But as Mumbaikars and people in the neighbouring areas had braced for the cyclone, they heaved a sigh of relief as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in affected areas. But it's still drizzling in some places in Mumbai and everyone has been enjoying this amazing cool weather. Just like all, Anushka is also enjoying the weather as she shares a glimpse of the amazing view from her window this morning.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been riding high on the success of Paatal Lok, her debut web series production. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anushka spoke about the comparison of Paatal Lok with Sacred Games and mentioned that both shows are different and good in their own way. Virat too had reviewed Anushka’s show and was all praises for the work done by actors. In terms of a Bollywood film, Anushka is yet to announce any flick. Her last film was Zero with and .

