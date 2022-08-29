Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her Chakda ‘Xpress journey in BTS video- Surpise entry by Jhulan Goswami

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress has been announced. The actress had been training really hard for the film and kept sharing pictures and videos of her from the cricket field. Well, Anushka had even started shooting for the film and wrapped a schedule in India. Today taking to her Instagram handle, the Phillauri actress shared a BTS video from the sets of her film also featuring Jhulan Goswami herself.

