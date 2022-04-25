Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse into her cricket prep for Chakda Xpress; Jhulan Goswami reacts

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since she announced her comeback movie. She will be essaying the role of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film, Chakda Xpress. Currently, she is prepping for her upcoming sports drama movie, which will release on Netflix. This marks the return of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star to films after 2018. Her last film was Aanand L. Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. On Monday, the actress gave a sneak peek into her practice prep for the film.

In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is seen trying to perfect her bowling. She captioned it as, "That's how the last few days have been". She is seen donning a baggy white T-shirt and paired it with black jogger pants. Soon after, Jhulan reacted to her video and commented red hearts, clapping hands, and hugging face emojis.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post HERE:

Earlier this year, Anushka announced her upcoming film Chakda Xpress with a teaser. The PK actress wrote on her social media, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket." She will also be returning to films after welcoming her daughter Vamika with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli in January 2021. Meanwhile, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

