Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her 'healthy treats in the park'; Check out her menu

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. Now, Anushka is prepping hard for her return to the movies. If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to speed. The actress will be making her onscreen comeback after almost 3.5 years with Chakda Xpress. In the biopic, Anushka will be telling Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life story.

Anushka is quite active on her Instagram and often keeps her fans updated with her posts. Just on Tuesday, she shared a super delicious shot of the ‘treats’ she carried to the park with her/ Let us tell, they looked super yummy! Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, “Healthy treats in the park”. Hmm, tasty and healthy? Where do we sign up for this? Her cozy spot in the park looked quite comfortable and inviting.

Take a look at Anushka's story HERE

Coming back to her upcoming movie, Anushka has wrapped the first schedule of Chakda Xpress. Anushka shared a photo wherein she was seen holding a cricket ball in her hand and it had a message written on it which read as, “It’s a schedule wrap”. Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress."

The actress will soon be heading to the UK to continue the shoot of Chakda Xpress. As per earlier reports, Anushka and the crew are expected to fly to the UK this month for an extensive schedule. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

