Anushka Sharma shares glimpses from her ‘breakfast date’ with parents; Virat Kohli is all hearts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a massive fan following on social media. Their fans are always eager to know more about their lives, and go gaga every time the two share any update on Instagram. They never fail to shell out major couple goals, dropping romantic comments on each other’s Instagram posts every now and then. Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma just gave fans a glimpse of her ‘breakfast date’ with her parents, and shared an adorable selfie with them. Virat was among the first ones to drop a lovely comment on her post!

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account, and posted a series of pictures, giving fans a sneak-peek of how she spent the morning. The first picture is a selfie of the actress with her parents, and she looks absolutely cheerful. The picture shows them sitting in a café, and spending some quality time together. The second picture features a cup of coffee, while the next one gives a look at an aesthetic corner of the café, with framed paintings of animals. The last picture clicked by Anushka shows yummy croissants, breads, and muffins.

Sharing the snaps, the actress wrote, “Breakfast date with the parents.” Virat Kohli liked Anushka’s post, and he simply commented with a heart emoji. Take a look at her post below.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the latter’s biopic Chakda Xpress, and has been training rigorously for it. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka had revealed that she does take batting tips from her husband Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips.”

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The film did not perform well at the box office.

