Anushka Sharma shares a heartfelt poem on her birthday; Wishes the end of 'sadness and suffering'

Anushka Sharma has recently shared a heartfelt poem composed by her on social media. Check it out.

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire nation including other parts of the world. This has led to the loss of millions of lives and it seems like there is no end to this suffering. In the midst of all this, the country woke up to get the rude shock of the sudden demise of two legendary actors, Irrfan Khan, and . While Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, Rishi Ji, on the other hand, left for his heavenly abode the next day.

who turned a year older today has now penned down a heartfelt poem concerning the current situation. The initial lines of the poem read, “I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play. And the role it dawns, comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends.”

Check out the full poem below:

We can fully relate to what the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wants to convey through her poem. Her birthday has arrived at a time when the country is trying to recover from an unprecedented situation. As soon as the actress shared the poem on social media, the comments section was flooded with comments from her former co-stars, fans, and well-wishers. Out of the many celebs who have commented on her post include , , Kajal Aggarwal, and Dia Mirza.

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 10 times the diva proved she’s the most fashionable actress in Bollywood)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×