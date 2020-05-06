Anushka Sharma shares a heartwarming picture with Virat Kohli and their dog Bruno to mourn the pooch's death

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mourn the loss of their dog Bruno. The Indian cricket team captain had the pooch for 11 years.

It is a sad day for and Virat Kohli. The Bollywood actress and the captain of the Indian cricket team took to social media and revealed they lost their dog Bruno amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The couple shared pictures of the pooch to bid the Beagle a farewell. Anushka shared a heartwarming picture featuring the adorable pet along with Virat and herself posing for a selfie. The trio looks like a happy little family in the Instagram picture.

She shared the picture with the caption, "Bruno RIP" adding three black heart emojis. Jonas took to the comments section to post a heart emoji and show her support. The post was shared a few minutes after Virat confirmed the news of the pooch's death. The skipper took to Instagram and revealed the dog he adopted 11 years ago has passed away. The cricketer shared a picture of the canine and penned a heartwarming goodbye, hoping that he has reached a better place. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," Virat said.

Check Anushka and Virat's posts here:

As per a Cricket Country report, Virat once said, "When I come back home after a match, or a tour, Bruno is the first one to greet me and jump all over me. He is truly a bundle of joy. I take him out for walks and runs whenever I can. I love spoiling him with treats occasionally. And I also take him out on weekend trips. Once, we took our pet with us up on a drive to Mussoorie, and he loved the wind on his face! He had his head out of the window for most of the drive. There are many more memorable moments together.”

