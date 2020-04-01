Anushka Sharma shares her current playlist and treats fans with stunning selfies amid COVID 19 lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka Sharma has given her fans a sneak peek into her current playlist and has shared amazing selfies.

has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown along with Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli. The couple has been urging citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing and take the necessary safety precautions. Anushka is quite active on social media. From sharing some amazing thoughts to what she is up to, the actress keeps updating her fans through her Instagram account. Recently, the actress showed her baking skills and made a yummy cake on the occasion of her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma's 59th birthday.

Recently, the actress has shared a playlist that she has been listening too which includes pop, rock, hard metal and hip-hop with her fans. She has also mentioned the name of the artists with their songs and it looks interesting. Not only this, but Anushka has also even shared a few stunning butterfly filter selfies for her fans. In the selfie shared, we can see the Pari actress's eyes are of blue and green colour. There are three butterflies on her face- two on her cheeks and one at her forehead. Looks like Anushka literally loves this filter, hence she has shared three selfies on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka even had undertaken the WHO director’s ‘Safe Hands challenge’ and had showcased to people how they should wash their hands in a video. Anushka and Virat have even pledged to support the PM CARES & Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for Coronavirus. Virat wrote, “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps to ease the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”

