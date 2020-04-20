Anushka Sharma shares her thoughts on companies contemplating work from home and highlights it's benefits

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka Sharma kick-starts her morning with food for thought about companies contemplating work from home as a new norm.

has been making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli at home. Due to work and cricket tournaments, the couple hardly gets to spend time together. From baking to playing games, the couple has been updating fans about their quarantine life. Talking about Anushka, the actress is always open about sharing her views for the benefit of the country.

Today, Anushka started her morning with a strong message and a great thought for the betterment of nature. Due to the lockdown, offices have advised their staff to work from home. Hence, there are hardly any cars seen on the road which has decreased traffic and pollution in the country. Sharing a strong though about this, Anushka wrote, "I read that some companies are contemplating work-from-home as a new norm. Can you imagine how much it will lessen traffic and burden on infrastructure to contain the demands of traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well. Food for thought this morning. Good morning."

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma is the only one in Virat Kohli’s heart and THIS fanart shared by the cricketer is a cute proof)

Meanwhile, from turning hairstylist to clicking cute photos, Anushka and Virat have been spreading positivity amid the lockdown. Recently, Virat took to his Instagram story and shared an artwork by a fan. In the photo shared on his Instagram story, we can see a sketch of Virat painted. The couple also pledged their support to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund for COVID-19. Also, they have been urging people to stay at home amid the lockdown.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×