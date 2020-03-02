Anushka Sharma shares horror stills from Pari; Arjun Kapoor asks her to try the same hairdo again

Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note as her supernatural horror film, Pari, clocks 2 years. Read on!

Today, as ’s supernatural horror film, Pari, clocks 2 years, an emotional Anushka Sharma took to social media to share various stills from the film and express a sense of gratitude to all the fans for showering love on the film. Alongside the photos, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope. It gave me the chance to explore myself in a genre & a character that I had never done before & had not seen many explore too. I’m thankful to the love & appreciation that the film received. #2YearsOfPari.”

Now in one of the photos, Anushka Sharma is seen hanging upside down from a window flaunting her open hair, and soon after, left a comment on the photo asking Anushka to try the hairstyle again as he wrote, “You should try this hairdo again…” Well, Arjun Kapoor loves to troll his friends from the industry by leaving witty and funny comments on their photos, and fro , to , we often spot Arjun Kapoor sneakily leaving a comment on their posts.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring , and Katrina Kaif and post Zero, the actress hasn’t announced her next film. However, if reports are to be believed, it is being said that Anushka Sharma will next be seen playing the role of former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami, in her biopic.

