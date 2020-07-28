  1. Home
Anushka Sharma shares important message with beautiful PICS of natural world on World Nature Conservation Day

Anushka Sharma took to social media to share some stunning photos from her previous trips across the world in the lap of nature. With the photos, Anushka sent out an important note on World Nature Conservation Day.
34960 reads Mumbai
It has been a while since celebs have been raising awareness about co-existing with the flora and fauna of the earth as well as with the animals. Speaking of this, Anushka Sharma has been one of the popular names who has been doing her bit to spread awareness about conserving Mother nature. On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, once again, Anushka expressed her thoughts about co-existing with the environment and not to mess with nature on earth. She even dropped some stunning throwback photos of herself that prove her love for Mother Nature. 

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared stunning glimpses of herself spending time in the lap of mother nature as she expressed her thoughts on it. The Zero star urged everyone to co-exist and live in harmony with nature and all his elements. She even expressed that nature will respect humans, if they respect it. She urged all to take small steps to conserve nature and to let the earth be beautiful and not to mess with it. In one of her photos, Anushka is seen taking a walk in a forest while in another, she could be seen laughing her heart out in the lap of nature. 

Anushka shared the photos and wrote, “A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her.Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes.Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way  #WorldNatureConservationDay.”

Here are Anushka Sharma’s photos on World Nature Conservation Day:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Anushka has always taken up the cause of nature and animals too. Amid the lockdown, Anushka has been spending time with her husband Virat Kohli and her family. Often she shares glimpses of her lockdown shenanigans with fans on social media. From chilling with her pet dog to spending time gardening, Anushka has been trying to make the most of the free time before she returns to work. 

Credits :Instagram

