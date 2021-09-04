Anushka Sharma shares an inspiring quote on romance, preaches about being ‘free in love’; SEE

is currently stationed in the UK with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress has accompanied the Indian Cricket squad skipper to support him in the ongoing test series. Anushka Sharma is an avid reader and her latest Instagram post is a testimony to it. On Saturday, the Pari actor took to the photo-sharing application, to share an inspiring quote on romance that will surely fill your heart with love and hope.

The quote credited to Ram Dass, is all about choosing love over everything. It preaches one about being free in love rather than being correct. The quote reads, “Ultimately I would rather be free and in love than be right.” Since the diva took some quality time off from her schedule to share the quote, it can be safely said that Anushka Sharma is a die-hard lover. Seemingly, the actor practices choosing love and being a free bird. While sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Anushka also chose to draw a cute heart to complete her post.

Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Ever since then she has taken an indefinite hiatus from acting. Moreover, she has donned the hat of a producer and has released several Indian web series under her banner.

Speaking of her UK getaway, ever since the actor has reached London, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. From pictures with the Indian cricket squad to enjoying a fun time with husband Virat and daughter Vamika, Anushka’s posts lately have sent social media abuzz.

