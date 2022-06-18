Anushka Sharma shares memories from Maldives with her ‘beloved two’ Virat Kohli & Vamika; WATCH

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Vamika: one of the most adorable families in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The family of three recently jetted off to the Maldives for a quick getaway in the tropical island. Although it has just been a few days since they have been back, Anushka is already missing the quality time she spent there with her loved ones. Her latest Instagram post is proof of the same.

A few moments back, Anushka took to Instagram and posted a video showcasing her moments from the Maldives vacation. In the video, the Pari actress could be seen riding a bicycle where they stayed. The young mommy of one also carried her daughter Vamika behind her. The video quickly goes through glimpses of the actress riding the bicycle on a wooden bridge across the sea on different days. She can be seen wearing pretty swimsuits and outfits of different hues including orange, pink, and white. Sharing the video, she also added the song Bloom by The Paper Kites. She also penned a sweet caption that read, “Best memories with my beloved two (family of three emoji) (red heart emoji), pedal me back! (wave emoji) (palm tree emoji) #MissingAlready.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the Aanand L Rai directorial. She will now be seen in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will be essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka prepped for the role for quite a few weeks, and it went on floors recently.

