Anushka Sharma shares a new picture of ‘little’ Vamika as she sends Ashtami wishes to fans

Anushka Sharma has been one of the most talked about mommies in the tinselvile. She had embraced motherhood for the first time in January this year and welcomed her daughter Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli. And while the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has managed to hide the identity of her daughter, she is often seen sending the internet into meltdown with adorable pics with the little princess. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka has now shared yet another pic with Vamika and it is all about happy faces and sheer love.

In the pic, Anushka was dressed in a camouflage t-shirt and was all smiles as she was seen playing with her little munchkin. Vamika was seen dressed in a baby pink coloured dress and her black curly hair were just adding to her beauty. It was a candid moment between the mother and daughter duo and the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was enjoying every bit of it. In the caption, Anushka had sent out Ashtami wishes to her fans. She wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Earlier, Anushka and Virat Kohli also celebrated Vamika’s six month birthday there with a picnic and Anushka captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”.

