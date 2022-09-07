Anushka Sharma shares a new still as Jhulan Goswami from Chakda 'Xpress: Story that needs to be told

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 successful romantic film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and rose to prominence with the 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat. The actress, who has been away from the silver screen for a long time, now, will be making her onscreen comeback with Chakda 'Xpress and will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka has also been training hard for the film and often shares pictures and videos on her social media handle. Now, just a while ago, the actress shared a new still from Chakda 'Xpress and captioned it: "A moment from a story that needs to be told! In the image, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life. She can be seen making a phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post:

Back in January when the movie was announced and shared the teaser, Anushka wrote: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her Chakda ‘Xpress journey in BTS video- Surprise entry by Jhulan Goswami