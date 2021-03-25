Anushka Sharma shares PHOTO of her dad & Vamika as she showers birthday love on her 'most unique papa'.

While wishing her dad on his 60th birthday, Anushka Sharma also treated fans with a family photo which included Virat Kohli and a snap of her dad holding his granddaughter Vamika.

is full of gratitude and love for her father Ajay Kumar Sharma who celebrates hid 60th birthday today. The actress took to social media to shower some serious birthday love on her dad and in the bargain also shared some rare photos. Anushka posted a series of photos which included snaps from his young days in the military.

She also penned a heartfelt note which read, "Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free."

Anushka also treated fans with a family photo which included Virat Kohli and shared a super special snap of her dad holding his granddaughter Vamika. The photo shows Anushka's dad walking around with Vamika at home as he hold her in his arms. However, the photo is a silhouette as Anushka's dad can be seen walking around near the window with their plush balcony and the stunning sea view in frame.

The actress' note further read, "Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa Happy 60th Birthday to you."

Take a look at Anushka's post below:

