Anushka Sharma shares a photo with her father as he explains quantum physics to the actress; See Pic 

B-towns favourite couple and Virat Kohli had celebrated their New Year in Switzerland. Photos of their vacay have gone viral all over on social media. But today morning, the couple made their way back to India and they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The Indian cricket team captain and his lady love were spotted flaunting a flawless airport style as the paparazzi caught them making their way out of the airport. Anushka looked so stunning that even her husband Virat couldn't take his eyes off the diva.

And now as Anushka is back home, the actress has shared a picture not with Virat but with her father. In the picture shared on Anushka's Instagram story, we can see the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress sitting with her father on a table and the two look engrossed in something. Anushka captioned the picture as, "Back to school. Dad explaining quantum physics theory to me with great detail and peak interest from me." Anushka is donning a blue top and blue tights sitting on the chair turning her back towards the camera. While Mr. Padukone is wearing a green t-shirt and writing something.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring and . The movie received a lukewarm response from the audience. Meanwhile, the actress is yet to sign her next film, however, there have been talks about her being a part of Satte Pe Satta remake. There are also rumours of to star opposite the actress and the remake will be directed by Farah Khan. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

