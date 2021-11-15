Anushka Sharma shares post on dealing with grief & heartbreak & it’s bound to stir your emotions

Anushka Sharma keeps quite an active presence in the virtual world of social media. The actress and producer makes sure to treat fans to a glimpse of her life – be it from shoots or the time spent with hubby Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. While fans swoon over these pictures, Anushka also posts thoughtful quotes and sayings every now and then on her Instagram stories. Speaking of which, last night, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress yet again took to the photo-blogging site and shared a post on grief and heartbreak, and it will surely stir your emotions.

On Sunday night, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories and shared a post that addressed the pain involved in dealing with grief and heartbreak. Wishing everyone well, the post by poet Hussain Manawer talked about the need to teach dealing with grief in school. Hussain’s post, which Anushka shared, read, “ To everyone dealing with grief I wish you so well man This really should be a subject in school, to help prepare us for the ultimate level of heartbreak It’s actually insane it’s not, considering it’s something everyone is going to go through at numerous stages of life.”

Take a look:

Anushka was recently papped at the airport as she returned from the UAE with Virat and Vamika, after the T20 World Cup. In a recent chat with Grazia magazine, the new mommy talked about her post-partum journey and body-image issues. She said, “My body is not the same as it used to be. It is not as toned as it was earlier. I am working towards it because I like to be fit. But I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. However, I’ve realised that it’s just a state of mind and has nothing to do with how you look.”

