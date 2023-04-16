Anushka Sharma shares ‘post match drinks sesh’ snap with Virat Kohli to celebrate RCB’s win

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Be it in real life or on social media, these two never fail to set couple goals. They also make headlines for their stylish appearances and crushing all fashion goals. Last night, Anushka Sharma was at the stadium to cheer for Virat’s team at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match. RCB won the match and later, Anushka took to her social media to share glimpses of celebration.

Anushka Sharma celebrates RCB’s win

Several photos and videos are doing the rounds on the internet that show Anushka Sharma enjoying the match in Bengaluru last night. The actress also took to her social media and shared a video from the stadium and added a victory GIF to it. She also tagged the winning team. In her next post, she shared a snap where the actress is seen with Virat Kohli. Both of them have paper cups in hand and were all smiles. She wrote in the caption, ‘Post match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard (ly).’

In the match, Virat’s team RCB beat DC by 23 runs. Other clips emerged that show Anushka enjoying her time cheering for RCB at the stadium. In the selfie posted by Anushka, she looks lovely with radiating skin and wearing a black top. Virat is seen in a sky blue tee shirt.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian cricketer, and pace bowler in Chakda Xpress. The much-awaited film is directed by Prosit Roy and Anushka’s transformation into the iconic cricketer is much talked about. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. This is Anushka’s first film since 2018’s Zero as the actress took a break after the birth of her daughter, Vamika.

