Anushka Sharma shares selfie with her post-workout companion; Can you guess who is it?

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is also one of the fittest actresses and often gives major fitness goals. The actress who is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress makes sure to often hit the gym and share her workout stories with her fans and motivates them to work out. Today too she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her from the gym but the reason was to flaunt her post-workout companion. Can you guess who it was?

Anushka Sharma shares picture of her post-workout companion

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her from the gym. In the picture, we can see her sitting on the floor. She is wearing a blue and black coloured sports bra that she paired with similar-coloured gym tights. The PK star tied a single ponytail and completed her look with black sports shoes. The workout has made her skin glow and she looks quite happy as she smiles and clicks a mirror selfie with a cute dog lying next to her on the floor. Sharing this picture, Anushka wrote, “My post workout companion…Leo” with a red heart emoji.

Check out the post:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

