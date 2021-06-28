Anushka Sharma shares a special birthday post for ‘Zero’ director Anand Rai: Wishing you love and peace

Anushka Sharma along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starred in Anand Rai’s Zero.

Celebrated film director and producer Anand L. Rai celebrates his birthday. The director has made several biggies like the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise and ‘Raanjhanaa’ amongst others. In 2018, he made one of his most ambitious films at the time called ‘Zero’. The Meerut to Mars adventure saga starred as a vertically challenged man and as a scientist. Despite its promising premise and extravagant hype, Zero did not rake in the moolah at the box office. Anushka has signed a film as an actor since Zero also considering that she recently delivered a baby girl named Vamika in early 2021.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wished Anand Rai, a happy birthday. She wrote in the post, “Happy birthday Aanand sir. Wishing you love and peace always”, along with a picture of the director. Several other stars from around the country including Dhanush took to Twitter and wished Anand Rai with a sweet note. He wrote, “Happiest birthday mere bhai @aanandlrai .. continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you” Dhanush and Anand Rai have previously delivered a magical experience on-screen called ‘Raanjhanaa’ and they have collaborated yet again on ‘Atrangi Re’.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Anand has completed the shooting of his ambitious project called ‘Atrangi Re’ which stars and Dhanush along with Sara Ali Khan in leading parts. He has also started shooting for his forthcoming film called ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which reunites him with Akshay and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a crucial part.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'sneak in quick breakfast' amid parent duties to Vamika; See 'victorious' reaction

Share your comment ×