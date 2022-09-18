Anushka Sharma shares struggles of wearing 'compression tights' as she films Chakda 'Xpress in UK; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 successful romantic film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She will be back on the screens after a long break and will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial Chakda Xpress. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. Meanwhile, Chakda ‘Xpress is slated to release on Netflix.

The Sui Dhaaga actress is currently filming for Chakda 'Xpress in the United Kingdom, and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans on her social media handle. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Anushka took to her Instagrams story and shared the struggles of wearing 'compression tights.' She captioned it: "When you got- to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) cuz sports drama film." In the photo, Anushka is seen donning an all-black attire.