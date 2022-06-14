Anushka Sharma shares sunkissed pics in a black swimsuit from her Maldives vacay

Anushka Sharma has been setting the internet on fire with her gorgeous pictures and videos from her Maldivian vacay. The actress with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika had jetted off to spend some quality time with each other in the Maldives. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress yet again has shared a couple of her beach pictures in a black swimsuit and has left all her fans stunned. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Well, not to miss is the beautiful background behind her.

In the first picture, we can see Anushka Sharma clicking a selfie as she stuns in a black-coloured one-shoulder swimsuit. The actress is wearing a hat and has left her hair open. She is also wearing golden earrings and looks beautiful even without makeup. The next picture seems to be taken from a distance. We can see the actress standing amidst the beautiful view as she is holding her hat with both her hands while her slippers are kept closer ot the camera. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “When the sun made me shy”.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Anushka Sharma’s work front she is gearing up to be seen as Indian Female Cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been training hard for Chakda Xpress. The actress has shared glimpses from her training sessions and has expressed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India that she was nervous about returning to the sets after having Vamika. She revealed that the film's shoot was delayed due to her pregnancy and pandemic. However, Anushka didn't give up and pushed herself as she returned to the sets and kicked off the shoot. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

