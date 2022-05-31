Anushka Sharma shares a tempting glimpse of her sweet delicacy and makes us all drool; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently prepping for her comeback movie Chakda ‘Xpress in which she will be playing the role of an Indian women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions and gets her fans super excited about the film. She is very active on her Instagram and loves to keep her fans updated. Just today, she shared a delicious shot of her sweet delight and we are just drooling.

In the Instagram story that Anushka shared, her dessert just tempted us too much. The lip smacking delicacy was topped with a lot of strawberries and berries. It looked just too good and honestly, we could smell it all the way from home. Along with the picture, Anushka just humorously wrote, “I mean, why not!” Oof, Anushka satisfy your sweet tooth without any guilt-free!

Meanwhile, talking about Chakda ‘Xpress, a reliable industry source has revealed that the actress began shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress from yesterday. This development came after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

A senior trade source reveals, “Yes, this is true. Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from today. No stone will be unturned by the makers to make this into a spectacular and riveting movie. This is Anushka’s first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances from a leading lady in Indian cinema. Plus, the fact that Anushka is doing a cricket film, makes the product even more hotter!”

