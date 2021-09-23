Anushka Sharma shares thoughtful lines on the definition of success; See PIC

Anushka Sharma might have taken a break from her appearances in cinema, but the actress is quite active in the virtual world of social media. She often posts on social media platforms and treats fans to glimpses of her life with husband Virat and their daughter Vamika. Take her Instagram feed, for instance, where happy, fun, and candid moments from her day-to-day life are generously sprinkled throughout. And now, a few hours back, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a post that defined the idea of success in unconventional terms.

The Jab Tak Hain Jaan actress took to the photo-sharing-application and shared a thoughtful conversation between two cartoon characters by artist Charlie Mackesy. The conversation is from Mackesy’s book ‘ The Boy, the mole, the fox and the Horse’. In the picture shared by Anushka on her Instagram stories, one can see a small boy who’s seated on a branch of a tree along with his friend the mole. The little boy asks his friend, “What do you think success is?” To this the mole replies, “To love”. It is evident that Anushka was quite impressed and touched by this rather sweet and unconventional take on the idea of success.

Take a look:

Just yesterday, on September 22nd, Anushka shared that she’s finally back in the dream city of Mumbai after being in the UK and Dubai for Virat’s cricket tournaments. The actress announced it on social media in a special way as she shared a glimpse of the cloudy Mumbai sky from her apartment and was all hearts for it. A few days back, Anushka and Virat travelled to Dubai ahead of IPL 2021 resumption In the photo, we can see a glimpse of the Arabian sea from Anushka and Virat's sea-facing apartment. Later, Anushka also shared a selfie after a workout session in Mumbai.

