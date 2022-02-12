Anushka Sharma shares throwback video of making jam during lockdown 2020 and proves she’s a kitchen queen

Anushka Sharma has been all about finding pleasures in the simplest things. From enjoying the sunrises, to finding peace in nature, spending time with loved ones and more, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is often seen dishing out some major life goals. And while Anushka is quite active on social media, she is also seen giving a glimpse of her oh so beautiful moments to her massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka has shared a throwback video of herself from lockdown 2020 wherein she was seen trying hands in the kitchen.

We all know how the COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had got us cooped in our respective houses for months. And while each one of us had spent the lockdown in our way, Anushka was seen experimenting in the kitchen and tried making a jam. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared a video of herself picking up berries and tomatoes to make a homemade jam and even shared a recipe for the same. The video ended with her enjoying the jam with her parents in her lawn. Anushka captioned the image as, “Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the big screen for almost three years now, will be making a comeback with a Chakda Express. The movie is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami whose role will be essayed by Anushka in the sports drama.

