Anushka Sharma on shoot plan post childbirth: Will create system to balance time between my child, home & work

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. As the actress recently returned to the set amid pandemic to complete pending shoots before her child's arrival, Anushka also spoke in a chat to a leading daily about her post delivery work plan.

Actress is all set to welcome her first child with Virat Kohli in January 2021 and ahead of that, we've seen her returning to sets to complete pending shoots. The soon-to-be mom looked elated to be back on sets and she has said that working is what brings her a lot of joy. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Anushka has gone on to reveal her post childbirth shooting plan and how she intends to balance her work, home, and child all in a day's work.

Talking about her post delivery plans of returning to shoot her films, Anushka told Bombay Times that she intends to be back on set right after welcoming her baby. Not just this, she claimed that she will try to balance her time between her child, home and work. Further, when she was asked about her experience of shooting amid the pandemic, she said that her entire team has been 'soaking in the madness of the shoot' and explained that she was happy to restart work with 'same amount of passion and energy.'

She also told the daily that returning to shoot before childbirth amid the pandemic was a well thought out decision. She shared that all precautions were taken by team and crew members who also reportedly underwent COVID 19 tests at regular intervals while shooting with Anushka. Not just this, the Pari star's team was extremely protective about the soon-to-be mom and did not meet anyone else outside of work during the shoot. Talking about it, Anushka said, "I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot."

Further, about making her way back in front of the camera after welcoming her baby with Virat, Anushka said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Meanwhile, Virat recently spoke about his decision to take paternity leave amid Australia's tournament and mentioned that he wanted to be with Anushka to witness the 'beautiful moment.' The Indian skipper will return to India and welcome his baby with Anushka post the first test match against Australia. Over the past week, Anushka has been spotted several times on the sets as she tried to complete pending work before her childbirth. Her photos and posts on social media have been lighting up the internet and fans are excited about seeing Virushka turn parents.

Credits :Bombay Times

