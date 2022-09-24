Anushka Sharma shoots for Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress in Headingly Stadium; See PIC

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, will be making her onscreen comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has also been training hard for the film and often shares pictures and videos on her social media handle. Meanwhile, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actress shared a photo on her Instagram story and updated her fans about the England schedule of the film.

She captioned the picture, “Day 31, Headingley stadium, #chakdaxpress #chakdaxpressonnetflix.” Earlier today, she shared a couple of her pictures looking sporty, but what caught our attention was her caption. Anushka Sharma looked lovely as she wore an oversized brown coloured hoodie which she paired with black pants. The actress left her hair open, wore black sunglasses and posed right in front of what appeared to be her vanity van. The sun shines bright on her face and it looks like the actress is struggling to pose under the heat. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.”