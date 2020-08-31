  1. Home
Anushka Sharma showers birthday love on Rajkummar Rao; Calls him ‘one of the finest actors’ in a sweet wish

Anushka Sharma took to social media to wish Rajkummar Rao on his birthday. The Stree star turned a year older and several Bollywood actors poured in wishes for him on his special day.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 12:09 pm
Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone and for Bollywood stars, they become even more memorable as fellow colleagues and loved ones shower them with wishes. Speaking of this, actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his birthday today and on his special day, wishes have been pouring in for the handsome star. Speaking of this, Anushka Sharma took to social media to shower love on Rajkummar Rao on his birthday in a sweet manner. Sharma is yet to work with Rao in a film. 

Taking to social media, Anushka shared a photo of Rajkummar and penned a sweet birthday wish for him. Not just this, she even called him one of the finest actors around in Bollywood. Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing one Rajkummar.” She shared a sweet wish for the Stree actor as he turned a year older. The two talented actors have not shared the screen in any of the films in the past. 

While their was a chance for the two to team up reportedly on NH10. However, reportedly things did not work out back then and Rajkummar moved on to other projects. 

Take a look at how Anushka Sharma wished Rajkummar Rao on his birthday:

Meanwhile, Raj has been getting wishes from all across Bollywood on his birthday. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Farah Khan Kunder, several celebs have wished him on his special day. Several fans too have been wishing him on social media. Co-incidentally, Rajkummar’s film Stree also completes 2 years today and his co-star Shraddha Kapoor shared a memorable note on the occasion with some throwback photos from the shoot. On the work front, Rajkummar has Chhalaang, Ludo and Roohi Afzana lined up for release. 

