Anushka Sharma showers love on ‘exceptional' Virat Kohli in quirky way; birthday boy reacts

The pride of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, is basking in the celebration of his 35th birthday today. Anushka Sharma, his unwavering pillar of support, poured her affectionate wishes for him on this momentous occasion. In a quirky post, Anushka crafted a beautiful caption, celebrating Virat's accomplishments and expressing her deep love for him. The man of the hour, Virat, reciprocated to her post, sealing the moment with mutual warmth and love.

Anushka Sharma's quirky wish on Virat Kohli's birthday

On Sunday, November 5, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to craft a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, Virat Kohli. In a delightful post, she shared a humorous tidbit about him being the only cricketer to claim a wicket on the ‘zeroth’ delivery of his T20 Internationals career. Accompanying this insight was a still of Virat in his training jersey, sporting a funny expression. The last picture featured a charming selfie of the couple, with Virat beaming widely and Anushka striking a pout.

Anushka, in the caption, playfully celebrated Virat's multifaceted talents, stating, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat (thinking face, zany face, kiss, laughing emojis).” She further expressed, “I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.”

In response to Anushka's heartwarming post, Virat expressed his sentiments with a facepalming emoji, a red heart, and a dancing emoji.

Fans flooded the post with love for the couple. One enthusiastic fan exclaimed, “The most awaited post is here guysssssss,” while another expressed, “If anyone ask me to define how should be a wife and husband I will show them both of you #virushka forever.” The comments section was also adorned with a series of birthday wishes for Virat.

Meanwhile, Team India gears up for a crucial World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata today. Having already secured a spot in the tournament's semi-finals, India aims to maintain their winning momentum.

