Anushka Sharma showers love while Kareena Kapoor Khan sends 'hugs & kisses' to Dia Mirza on her birthday

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan sent the sweetest birthday wishes to Dia Mirza as the Thappad star turned a year older today. While Anushka penned a sweet note, Kareena sent love to Dia on her special day.

Birthdays are a special day on which all the near and dear ones shower one with love and wishes. Even in Bollywood, stars wish their friends on their birthdays and speaking of this, Thappad star Dia Mirza has turned a year older today. And on this special day, wishes have been pouring in for her gorgeous star on social media. For Dia, wishes have come in from Kareena Kapoor Khan and on social media. The two stars have sent love and good wishes to Dia as she celebrates her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a stunning photo of the gorgeous star and wished her on her birthday. Along with the photo, Anushka also penned a sweet note for Dia. She mentioned in her note that she hopes all positivity would come the Thappad star's way. Sharing her wish, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Dia. Wish you all the positivity and beautiful things in life. Much love." She even put up a purple heart emoticon as she sent love to Dia on her birthday.

Kareena, on the other hand, also shared a beautiful photo of Dia and sent her love on her special day. Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful. Hugs and kisses." She added balloons and a heart emoticon along with her note. Not just Kareena and Anushka, Malaika also shared a throwback photo with Dia and sent her a sweet birthday wish today.

Take a look at Anushka and Kareena's wish for Dia:

Meanwhile, Dia has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and co-stars on social media today. The gorgeous star has been active on social media amid the pandemic and always reminds fans of the importance of taking care of the environment. On the work front, 2020 has been a good year for Dia as she was seen in co-starrer Thappad. The film got great reviews from critics.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: 10 candid PHOTOS of the actress that leave us in awe of her beauty and expressions

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×