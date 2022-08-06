Anushka Sharma 'show's off' her biceps in latest mirror selfie as she prepares for Chakda 'Xpress; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured to clothing and apparels with Nush and into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz. She eventually left her production house so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfil her duties as a mother.

Anushka Sharma has been busy shooting for the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Chakda ‘Xpress in London and has been rigorously training the for the same. Anushka took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from a local gym, with her followers. In the photo, Anushka was seen sporting a yellow crop-top and black tights, as she flaunted her biceps. Her Instagram story read, “Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri”, which loosely translates as, “If you worked hard and didn’t show off, then what’s the use”. From the pictures, it is pretty evident that the Sultan actress has been working long hours in the gym, to tone her body and to look convincing as the fast bowler she plays on-screen.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story:

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

