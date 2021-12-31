Anushka Sharma shows how she's spending 'last evening of 2021' and we must say, it's quite beautiful

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. The government has also released new guidelines to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant. While everyone is advised to stay indoors on New Year’s eve, amid this actor Anushka Sharma has accompanied husband Virat Kohli for his cricket series in South Africa.

The couple are spending the last day of 2021 abroad and the Pari star blessed the wanderlust hearts of fans by sharing a glimpse of the scenic view that she’s enjoying today. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor captured her serene surroundings, which was accentuated with nature’s green lush. From picturesque beauty to clear blue sky with still water, the frames of her short clip aptly captivated the pleasant atmosphere. While sharing the video, Anushka used a quirky heart emoticon to describe mother nature covered in greenery.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Currently, she is in South Africa with her husband and Indian cricket squad skipper, Virat Kohli. Daughter Vamika has also accompanied the power couple.

Ever since the actor has reached the place, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. Be it photos with Virat or scenic views, Anushka’s latest posts have surely sent social media abuzz.

