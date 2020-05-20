Anushka Sharma shows husband Virat Kohli's fun loving side, fans call cricketer 'Cutest Dinosaur Ever'

In a brand new video shared by Anushka Sharma, the actress gave us a sneak peek into what her and Virat Kohli's fun time looks like.

and Virat Kohli are not just spending their lockdown time doing constructive things, but also seem to be goofing around with each other. In a brand new video shared by Anushka Sharma, the actress gave us a sneak peek into what their fun time looks like. In the hilarious video, we get to see Virat sneaking around the house as he pretends to walk into the living room in a sneaky manner.

The cricketer then looks at Anushka Sharma's camera and grunts loudly. The video is definitely bound to crack you up. Anushka shared the video and captioned it, "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," with multiple laughing emojis. The video left their fans in splits as many quickly flooded the comments section. One fan called Virat Kohli, "The Cutest Dinosaur Ever." Whereas another commented, "The best thing on internet today." Yet another fan echoed similar feelings and wrote, "Dinosaur is cutee," with love struck emojis.

Check out Anushka Sharma's hilarious video of Virat Kohli:

Aren't the couple simply adorable?

Over the weekend, Virat Kohli spoke about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how the actress drastically changed his life after they began dating. "When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her," the cricketer revealed with no qualms.

