Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima horrified after a pregnant elephant was killed by a man
On Tuesday, reports of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest being killed due to an act of cruelty started spreading around. The elephant was offered a pineapple which was filled with powerful crackers by a man. This pineapple had exploded in her mouth as she chomped on it. The incident had taken place on May 27th while the elephant was standing in water. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said to News 18 that her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her. The post-mortem revealed that the elephant was pregnant.
Celebrities have been posting about this cruelty on their social media accounts. Anushka Sharma who is an animal rights activist called for 'harsher laws'. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty!!" Even Shraddha Kapoor who is always vocal about animal cruelty, sharing the news on her Instagram story wrote, "How???? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken...The perpetrators need to be PUNISHED in the strictest way." Even Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Appalled." Even Alia Bhatt shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "Terrible. Just terrible. We need to be their VOICE and coexist!!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke??? This is heartbreaking!!!"
For the uninitiated, this news came into light when Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note about this on his social media account. Posting the picture of the elephant, he wrote, "When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position."
Check out the posts here:
A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti. Post reposted from @tedthestoner
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
There is no sin greater than killing a woman - its written in all religions. that too killing a pregnant woman .... even hell won't have place for such people .
Anonymous 1 hour ago
What the hell. Who is that man who killed the pregnant elephant. #Shame disgusting.. Urghh!!