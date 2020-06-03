Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima horrified after a pregnant elephant was killed by a man

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are left aghast after reports of a pregnant elephant being killed by a man were out.

On Tuesday, reports of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest being killed due to an act of cruelty started spreading around. The elephant was offered a pineapple which was filled with powerful crackers by a man. This pineapple had exploded in her mouth as she chomped on it. The incident had taken place on May 27th while the elephant was standing in water. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said to News 18 that her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her. The post-mortem revealed that the elephant was pregnant.

Celebrities have been posting about this cruelty on their social media accounts. who is an animal rights activist called for 'harsher laws'. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty!!" Even who is always vocal about animal cruelty, sharing the news on her Instagram story wrote, "How???? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken...The perpetrators need to be PUNISHED in the strictest way." Even 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Appalled." Even shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "Terrible. Just terrible. We need to be their VOICE and coexist!!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke??? This is heartbreaking!!!"

(Also Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Raveena Tandon, Hardik Pandya and others urge fans to be prepared and stay safe)

For the uninitiated, this news came into light when Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note about this on his social media account. Posting the picture of the elephant, he wrote, "When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position."

Check out the posts here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×