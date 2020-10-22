Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani send birthday love to Parineeti Chopra; See Pics

Actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana have penned heartfelt wishes for the gorgeous actress.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone including Bollywood stars. Speaking of this, one of the most talented and popular stars has turned a year older as she celebrates her birthday. On her birthday, fans of the actress have been pouring in wishes for her on social media. Not just this, her close friends from Bollywood including , Ayushmann Khurrana, , Vaani Kapoor and others have sent out sweet birthday wishes to the Hasee Toh Phasee star.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo of her Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-star Parineeti and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the pretty star. Anushka wrote, "Hapyy Birthday Pari! Keep shining." Further, Parineeti's close friend and Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra dug out adorable throwback photos with the actress and shared them on his social media handle. He even penned a heartfelt note for her. Sidharth wrote, "Happy Birthday Pari!! Big hug, love and luck."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has worked with Parineeti in Meri Pyari Bindu, shared a sweet throwback photo from the shooting of the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Pari." Along with it, the photo had a song from their film playing in the background. Even Vaani Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Parineeti in Shuddh Desi Romance, penned a heartfelt wish for Parineeti on her birthday. Vaani wrote, "Happy Birthday Pari! Hope you have a fab year ahead filled with love and happiness."

Take a look at birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra:

Meanwhile, the birthday girl has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Parineeti has a couple of promising films lined up ahead of her. Her film with , Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was supposed to release in March 2020. But, due to lockdown, it was postponed. She also has the Hindi remake of Girl On the Train and Saina Nehwal biopic ahead of her.

