Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in orange swimsuit as she takes her own pictures in Maldives

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to stun us with her fashion game. The actress often shares her beautiful pictures on her social media and fans love to see them. Anushka is currently enjoying her vacation with hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the Maldives. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is having a gala time with her family and we are getting to see a glimpse of it each day. Well, today the actress shared her selfie from the beach in a swimsuit and we cannot stop looking at her.

In the first picture that Anushka Sharma has posted, we can see her wearing an orange coloured swimsuit that she layered with an orange-coloured shrug over it with tassels. She also wore a hat and left her hair open, wore a cute gold chain and smiled for the camera. In the next picture, we saw her standing in front of the camera yet again with a bright smile. Sharing these pictures Anushka wrote, “The result of taking your own photos”.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. To note, Anushka will be seen stepping into Jhulan’s shoes for the movie and has begun her training for the same. Earlier, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had shared a teaser of the movie and wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket”.

