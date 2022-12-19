Anushka Sharma SLAMS sports brand for using her pics without permission
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to express her disapproval over a sports brand using her pictures for publicity. Find out what she said!
Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. The actress is undeniably one of the most engaging and influential Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, and has over 61.6 million followers on the platform. Recently, she took to her Instagram to call out a sports brand that used her pictures to promote their products, and urged them to take the pictures down. The actress slammed the brand for using her pictures without seeking her permission.
Anushka Sharma calls out sports brand for using her pics without permission
A few months ago, Anushka Sharma shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting her abs in a yellow sports bra paired with black leggings. She was seen posing next to the window. The sports brand used this picture of Anushka in their Instagram post recently, wherein they promoted their end-of-season sale. They also posted a few other pictures of Anushka wearing outfits from the brand. Anushka slammed them for using her pictures without her permission. She mentioned that she isn’t their brand ambassador, in which case, her pictures shouldn’t be used for publicity without her permission.
Urging them to take the pictures down, Anushka wrote in her Instagram story, “I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down!”
Anushka Sharma’s work front
Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all set to make her comeback in Chakda Xpress, in which she will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film is inspired by the life and times of Indian women cricket’s most revered cricketer. She was also seen in the recently-released movie Qala, in which she had a cameo appearance.
