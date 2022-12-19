Anushka Sharma SLAMS sports brand for using her pics without permission

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. The actress is undeniably one of the most engaging and influential Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, and has over 61.6 million followers on the platform. Recently, she took to her Instagram to call out a sports brand that used her pictures to promote their products, and urged them to take the pictures down. The actress slammed the brand for using her pictures without seeking her permission.

A few months ago, Anushka Sharma shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting her abs in a yellow sports bra paired with black leggings. She was seen posing next to the window. The sports brand used this picture of Anushka in their Instagram post recently, wherein they promoted their end-of-season sale. They also posted a few other pictures of Anushka wearing outfits from the brand. Anushka slammed them for using her pictures without her permission. She mentioned that she isn’t their brand ambassador, in which case, her pictures shouldn’t be used for publicity without her permission.

Urging them to take the pictures down, Anushka wrote in her Instagram story, “I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down!”