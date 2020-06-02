Anushka Sharma slays in multi coloured traditional outfit during her mehendi ceremony in a rare throwback PIC

Anushka Sharma's rare throwback picture from her mehendi ceremony surely deserves the attention of her fans. Check it out.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected every country around the world including India. Everyone has been trying hard to curb the situation by resorting to social distancing and remaining under home quarantine. At a time when virtual communication has become the only means to interact with one another, people are reminiscing the good old times through some throwback pictures and videos. In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of on social media.

This picture happens to be from her Mehendi ceremony and is worth a glimpse for all her ardent fans. The actress is seen wearing a multi-coloured lehenga teamed up with a matching blouse in which she looks ravishing enough to floor anyone with her utter beauty. She lets her straight hair down while flashing a sweet smile and posing with a friend for the picture. Needless to say, Anushka grabs all the limelight in the unmissable picture.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s throwback picture below:

|Old/Unseen picture of Anushka during her mehendi ceremony #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/jzs6QtzwE7 — Anushka Sharma FC nushkaSFanCIub) May 1, 2018

On the work front, although Anushka has not appeared in films for quite some time, she has tried her hands in production and turned out to be successful too. Recently, the web series Paatal Lok that has been produced by the actress has received a positive response from not only the viewers but also critics. It features Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh and others in the lead roles. The crime thriller drama was released in an online streaming platform on May 15, 2020.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma on Paatal Lok and Sacred Games comparison: Both are different and credible)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×