Anushka Sharma snacks on chips post gym selfie; See what she has to say about this behaviour

Anushka Sharma might have been away from the silver screen for quite a few years now, but the actress is certainly not away from the limelight. Anushka often treats fans to sneak-peeks into her personal and professional life, while fans swoon over her candid, goofy, and stunning pictures and videos. Speaking of which, Anushka took to her Instagram stories yet again today, and her pictures prove that she is the queen of being real and relatable on the internet.

After posting a selfie from the gym as she worked out, Anushka is now back to snacking on chips. Yes! The actress-producer, who is currently in South Africa, along with hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, just posted a picture on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse post gym behaviour. In the picture, one can see that Anushka is resting on her hotel couch, with a packet of Dorritos in her hand. She is seen snacking as she watches a cricket match on television.

Sharing this picture, Anushka aptly captioned it, “It’s a vibe”.

Take a look:

Recently, Anushka took to her Instagram space and thanked the media for not posting pictures of Vamika on social media. It so happened that the paparazzi had accidentally clicked Anushka and Virat’s baby daughter as they arrived with Team India in a bus, to leave for South Africa. Anushka wrote a note expressing her gratitude, a part of which read, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media.”

