Anushka Sharma snaps a breathtaking view of the sunrise as she wishes fans 'Good morning' from UAE

Actress Anushka Sharma is making most of her time in the UAE with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The Pari actress is ensuring that she spends time with her family amid the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. While doing so, Anushka has been sharing glimpses from her trip on social media and keeping her fans updated about her shenanigans. And now, keeping up with the same, Anushka dropped a photo on Wednesday morning of her photography diaries in UAE and left fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a glimpse of her morning view from her hotel room video with her fans. The Pari actress snapped the breathtaking sunrise from her window. With the sunrise, we can catch a glimpse of the glorious sea and sand outside her room. Anushka captured the morning view of the sunrise and sent out good wishes to her fans with the picture-perfect click. Sharing the photo, Anushka added the 'Good Morning' sticker to the click.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously, Anushka had shared an adorable glimpse of hubby Virat Kohli playing with daughter Vamika once their quarantine was over. The photos of Virat and his daughter clicked by Anushka had taken over the internet. Not just this, later, Virat also shared a cute photo while dining with Anushka and Vamika and the picture perfect family click left netizens gushing over the trio. Several celebs also had reacted to the photo of Anushka, Virat and Vamika dining together and it went viral in no time.

