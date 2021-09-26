Anushka Sharma SPOTTED in the city after months; Actress resumes work post pregnancy? PIC inside

Anushka Sharma was away from the limelight for a long time now. The actress who delivered a baby girl earlier this year was away from the city with her hubby Virat Kohli who was in the UK for the match. The only way her fans were getting to see her was through the pictures she posted on her Instagram handle. The actress indeed was having a great time but it looks like she has resumed work after her long break. The Zero actress was spotted in the city and as reported she has resumed work as she began shooting for her endorsement commitments.

Anushka Sharma was papped in the city as she was stepping out of her car today. The actress wore a peach coloured maxi dress with spaghetti straps and a white tee inside. Anushka looked fab in her short hair avatar and completed her look with white sneakers. Anushka was winning the hearts of her fans and followers by posting some stunning pictures of her on Instagram but we are sure that her fans would be jumping with joy to see her resume work today.

Take a look:

Virat is currently in Dubai as the IPL 2021 tournament has resumed. Recently, the Indian Skipper had announced that after the 2021 T20 World Cup, he will be stepping down as the captain of the T20 Indian squad. Anushka also had reacted to Virat's statement on social media. She had shared Virat's statement on her social media handle with a heart emoticon. Her reaction to Virat's post also had gone viral among the Virushka fans.

