Anushka Sharma stands against animal cruelty; Says ‘If we don’t pay attention to it, it’s going to get worse’

Anushka Sharma is among the champions for animal rights and with the rise in the recent cases of cruelty, the actress expressed her anger on the issue in a recent chat.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, several recent cases of animal cruelty have come to light. From the injury of the pregnant elephant to kids pelting stones at dogs and more, many heartbreaking incidents have left the nation shocked. Now, actress , who has always championed the cause of animal rights, has raised her voice against the rise in the number of such cases of cruelty and has demanded stricter punishment for perpetrators under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. For this, Anushka has also started a digital campaign ‘Justice for Animals’ to seek an amendment in the act.

In a recent statement, Anushka went ahead and shared her thoughts on the recent cases of cruelty against animals. The Zero star mentioned that when she heard the news about the various incidents of animal cruelty, she was appalled and could not believe that such things were done by humans. Calling humans ‘the most evolved species,’ Anushka also said that if we don’t act now and control such acts, it is going to get worse in the future. She even mentioned that she understands that humans need to live in sync with nature.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan are the perfect chill squad in a throwback photo

On the issue of crimes against animals, Anushka said, “I was absolutely appalled and aghast at what happened when I read the news, I couldn’t understand how such a cruel act could have been carried out. I have always been a spokesperson for the voiceless, for me, not only am I compassionate about animals but I also understand how important it is for us to live in better synergy with nature.”

Anushka Sharma's post against animal cruelty:

Furthermore, talking about how small kids pelting stones at dogs is just a start, Anushka mentioned that education and awareness is what will help solve this problem. She said, “I think It’s the need of the hour right now to look at what is happening around the world. We are already heading in a bad direction and if people don’t pay attention to this soon enough, it’s only going to get worse. People need to understand and take responsibility on an individual level also. Educating people to be compassionate is very important as they will translate that to their kids and families and communities. I see kids throwing a stone at a stray dog that is how it starts.”

The actress even expressed sadness over the barbaric incidents against animals by humans and mentioned that there need to be stricter laws and punishment for such perpetrators. Anushka said, “It makes me really sad that humans can do this! We are supposed to be apparently the most evolved species and we are supposed to be the protector of nature and all these voiceless beings and we are not doing that. I think we need to have stricter laws and ensure there is accountability.”

Meanwhile, Anushka has also been raising her voice against animal cruelty on her social media handle. The actress shared an image of the elephant incident too and penned a note on it. Time and again, Anushka has raised her voice against such incidents and demanded action against those responsible for such crimes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×