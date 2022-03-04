Anushka Sharma stands proudly by Virat Kohli's side as he marks 100th test match appearance

Indian skipper Virat Kohli completes his 100th test match appearance today and the cricketer was rightly felicitated by Rahul Dravid. The test match which is currently underway at Mohali in Punjab saw Virat Kohli being given the ceremonial cap by Dravid. During the ceremony, Anushka Sharma was seen standing next to him proudly as she clapped along with other cricketers.

Several photos from Virat's on-field ceremonial cap event surfaced on social media. In the photos and video, Anushka can be seen standing next to Virat in a white formal blouse paired with formal beige pants.

Sourav Ganguly also wished Virat Kohli. In a video message, he said, "It’s a huge landmark in Indian cricket, playing 100 Test matches is something that you dream of when you start playing cricket for your country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s momentous for Indian cricket."

Check out their photos:

(Photo Credit: BCCI)

Ahead of the match, Virat in an interview to BCCI.tv on Thursday, praised Anushka. "I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me," Virat said.

Adding, "I started evolving when Anushka came into my life and vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn't have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn't for her in my life."

The couple are doting parents to daughter Vamika.

ALSO READ: PICS: Virat Kohli sports a blue turban, Anushka Sharma goes ethnic as couple get snapped on shoot