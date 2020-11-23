  1. Home
Anushka Sharma stares at Monday right in the face as mum to be looks striking in a latest photo from the sets

Anushka Sharma began shooting for her brand commitments over the weekend and will continuously shoot through this entire week. Check out her latest photo below.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: November 23, 2020 11:33 am
Anushka Sharma's Monday Blues post.Anushka Sharma stares at Monday right in the face as mum to be looks striking in a latest photo from the sets.
Trust Anushka Sharma to slay any look and one would never be disappointed. The actress, who is currently pregnant and will be expecting her first child soon with Virat Kohli, has resumed shooting for her brand commitments. Anushka began shooting over the weekend and will continuously shoot through this entire week. On Sunday, the actress was snapped at one of the city's studios as she looked radiant in a green outfit. 

Now, Anushka has taken to Instagram to share one of her many looks from the various shoots she been doing and its all things striking. Staring Monday right into its face, Anushka seems to have begun the week on the right note. In the photo, the actress can be seen donning a beige ribbed knit dress as she sits and poses on a deep blue coloured couch. Anushka's baby bump is adorably visible and so is her makeup and wavy textured hair. 

Sharing the photo, the actress simply captioned it, "Hey." Well, hey right back! Fans too showered the soon-to-be mommy with love in the comments section. 

Anushka, who is currently in her last trimester, will be welcoming her first child with Virat Kohli in January 2021. The cricketer, too, who will be touring Australia will be returning to India to be by his wife's side. The cricketer's paternity leave was approved by the BCCI a few weeks ago. 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli will return for birth of his & Anushka Sharma's first child as BCCI grants him paternity leave

