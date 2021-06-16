Anushka Sharma is ‘stealing workouts’ in between her mommy duties for daughter Vamika; See PIC

Anushka Sharma shared a workout selfie from Southampton. Read on to know more.

is currently in Southampton with hubby Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. The Indian team is preparing for their WTC finals. Anushka has been treating her fans with some beautiful pictures from the English summer on her Instagram page. She shared a selfie on her Instagram story on Wednesday from one of her workout sessions. The actor wrote in the caption: “Stealing workouts” with multiple emojis. Anushka has been taking time out of her schedule to fulfill mommy responsibilities for daughter Vamika and pursue workouts as and when she can. Anushka, Virat, and Vamika were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport when they were leaving for WTC.

Anushka was spotted getting out of a bus carrying baby Vamika in her arms. Though she had covered her face with a cloth, shutterbugs outside the airport managed to catch a little glimpse of Vamika. Last month, Virat hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. A fan had asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?”, to which he had replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Take a look at the post:

Despite being one of the most successful actors in the industry, Anushka is yet to give a nod to an upcoming acting project as she has not signed anything since the 2018 release ‘Zero’. One of the upcoming films from the lineup of Anushka’s production house will be ‘Qala’ directed by Anvita Dutt, who previously directed Bulbbul.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma has a thoughtful birthday wish for Imtiaz Ali: May you always find the best stories to tell

Share your comment ×