Anushka Sharma to step into former women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami’s shoes in latter’s biopic? Find out

After taking a break of over a year post Zero debacle, Anushka Sharma will reportedly be next seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic.

has been missing from the silver screen for over a year now and her fans are certainly missing her presence on the big screen. The diva was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s last directorial Zero with and . And post the movie flunked at the box office, Anushka decided to go on a break. Ever since then there have been speculations about her next project. And looks like she has finally chosen her net movie.

According to a report published in Times of India, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress will be soon in essaying the role of all rounder cricketer and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami in her biopic. Interestingly, the pictures of Anushka and Jhulan having a conversation at Eden Gardens in Kolkata had also gone viral lately adding fuel to the reports of their collaboration. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggest that the Pari actress had also registered two titles for the movie with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) as 'Chakdaha Express' and 'Chakda Express'.

In fact, if the rumours are anything to go by, Anushka is likely to make the big announcement soon. Needless to say, this piece of news will certainly leave the diva’s fan army over the moon.

To note, Anushka is not the only actress who will be seen playing the role of a cricketer on the big screen. has also been roped in to step into Mithali Raj’s shoes for the latter’s biopic Shabaash Mithu. In fact, the Thappad actress had also begun her training for the movie and also shared the first look of the biopic. While Shabaash Mithu will hit the theatres in February 2021, we wonder if Anushka starrer will clash with Taapsee’s movie at the box office.

