Anushka Sharma steps out in the city with daughter Vamika, gets papped; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since the actress has announced her comeback film. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film and the first look has already created a lot of hype. The PK actress too keeps sharing videos of her training hard to portray the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami with perfection. Even though she is quite busy, Anushka manages to take out some time for herself. Today the actress was papped as she stepped out of her house in her car.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sharma sitting in the backseat of her car. She looks radiant as always. The actress has tied her hair in a single ponytail and is wearing big gold hoops in her ears. Anushka looks straight into the camera of the paps as she spots them. In one of the pictures, we can spot the actress busy talking on the phone. We wonder where is she headed?

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma recently announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she had co-founded with brother Karnesh Sharma. The actress took to social media to announce the development via an official statement. In a detailed post, Anushka revealed that she is stepping away from CSF to focus full-time on acting.

Talking about films, Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda ‘Xpress. She will be breaking the hiatus of almost 3 years and was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Pregnancy announcements that took internet by storm